Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.93

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.50. Adecoagro shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 10,203 shares.

AGRO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

