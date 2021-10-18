Adient Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,144 call options on the company. This is an increase of 214% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,321 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,957,000 after buying an additional 173,699 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 32.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Adient stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. Adient has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.