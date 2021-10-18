Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Raymond James

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Advantage Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.91.

AAV stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.32. The company had a trading volume of 468,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.53. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 109.14.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.8112559 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

