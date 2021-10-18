Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $82,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $416.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $311.69 and a fifty-two week high of $419.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.