Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 1,600 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,320 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $789,165.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,634 shares of company stock worth $10,901,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.