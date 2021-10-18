Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $83,000 Position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 113.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 158.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 710.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.11. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

