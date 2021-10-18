Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th.

ADYEY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. 345,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. Adyen has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

