AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $69.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AerCap has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in AerCap by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AerCap by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in AerCap by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AerCap by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.