Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 496,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Afya stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. Afya has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Afya will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFYA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Afya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Afya by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $15,958,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $748,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

