Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $180.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $153.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

