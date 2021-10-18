AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RERE. Bank of America began coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.80 target price for the company.

AiHuiShou International stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. AiHuiShou International has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that AiHuiShou International will post -8.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Barings LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,415,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,278,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth about $7,476,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

