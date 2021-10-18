Akre Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,504,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,988,000. DigitalBridge Group makes up 0.5% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Akre Capital Management LLC owned about 2.16% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.73 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBRG. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 452,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

