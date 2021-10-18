Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $201.65 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

