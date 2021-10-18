Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Indus Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Indus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,878 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 9.4% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $55,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,402,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 132.6% during the second quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 415,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.44.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.86. The stock had a trading volume of 183,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,065,527. The company has a market capitalization of $458.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

