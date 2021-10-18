Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 149,870 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for about 6.7% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Align Technology worth $378,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,289,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $587.00 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.87 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $688.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

