Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,200 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 450,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 11,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $354,266.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,581.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,675,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,908,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,336,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,164,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ALKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.59. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,953. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.30. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

