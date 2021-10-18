Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 101,197 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 646,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,197 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $330,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,997. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $8.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $627.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,613. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.83 and a 12 month high of $648.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $611.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

