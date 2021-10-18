Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,921,025 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,627,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,921,025 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 0.9% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.48% of Twilio worth $1,035,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.65.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,902 shares of company stock worth $60,885,039 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $357.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,336. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.26 and a 200-day moving average of $353.84. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.82 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

