Ally Financial Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of UBER opened at $47.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

