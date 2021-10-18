Ally Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 137.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,537,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,897,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,230 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

