Ally Financial Inc. Invests $2.38 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $499.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

