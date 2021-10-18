Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ALNY stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,743. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

