Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,838.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,026. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,797.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,546.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

