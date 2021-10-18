Alpine Global Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $219.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $219.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

