Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post $50.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.05 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $85.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $191.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $198.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

ASPS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 44,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,786. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

