AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

