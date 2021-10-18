American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.99.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

AEP opened at $83.49 on Monday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

