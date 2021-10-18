American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $94.99 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.99.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $83.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

