American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $171.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $50,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $175.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day moving average of $162.74. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.