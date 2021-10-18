American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 213,100 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

