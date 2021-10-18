American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,795,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 23.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

