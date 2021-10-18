Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after acquiring an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after acquiring an additional 214,454 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Amgen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Amgen by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,217,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,028,086,000 after buying an additional 244,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $207.84 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.47 and a 200-day moving average of $235.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

