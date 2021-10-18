AMLT One Day Volume Tops $171,016.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. AMLT has a market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $171,016.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AMLT has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AMLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.00198122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00089292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

