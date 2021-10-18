Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Update

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.24. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $178.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

