Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Earnings of $4.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.85. Biogen reported earnings of $8.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $20.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $20.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $25.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $11.46 on Monday, reaching $269.73. 1,490,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.75 and its 200-day moving average is $312.75. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

