Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,374,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 285,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after buying an additional 232,299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 199,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

CHCT stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.18. 73,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

