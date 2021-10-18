Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.70. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,283.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

HLT traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.80. 20,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,176. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.81. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $83.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.45.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

