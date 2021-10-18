Analysts Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Announce -$1.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to report ($1.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.46). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 610,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,515. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $141.30.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.