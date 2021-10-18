Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 196,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,567. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $139.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

