Analysts Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.19 Million

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post sales of $116.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $118.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $452.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $481.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $464.26 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $483.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

BSET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.06. 178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,093. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

