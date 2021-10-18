Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post $1.35 EPS

Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $156.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $159.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

