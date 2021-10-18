Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

