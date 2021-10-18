Analysts Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.53. Hess reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.79.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 82,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HES traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.15. 91,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $92.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

