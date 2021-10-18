Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.21 Million

Analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post $962.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $916.00 million. International Game Technology posted sales of $981.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

IGT traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 99,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,954. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

