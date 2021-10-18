Analysts Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report sales of $76.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.48 million to $92.01 million. International Seaways reported sales of $99.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $298.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.92 million to $337.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $617.85 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $682.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $497.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 33.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 515,046 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 23.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 199,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,916 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

