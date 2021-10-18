Analysts Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.62). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,815,000 after buying an additional 248,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after acquiring an additional 879,922 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 834,274 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

