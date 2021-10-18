Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.54. Ormat Technologies also posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,564. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.10. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $128.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,197,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 172,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,123,000 after acquiring an additional 163,116 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

