Analysts Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of PHIO remained flat at $$1.67 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 226,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,415. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $22.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHIO. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 153,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

