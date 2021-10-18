Analysts Offer Predictions for Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $10.15 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.41.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $451.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a one year low of $202.02 and a one year high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

