Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Semler Scientific (SMLR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS: SMLR) in the last few weeks:

10/7/2021 – Semler Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

9/28/2021 – Semler Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Semler Scientific had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Semler Scientific was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.05. 69,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,873. The stock has a market cap of $945.90 million, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $144.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.44.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $161,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

